Cuba: Aviation ready for the gradual opening of borders

With the gradual reopening of its borders this November 15, Cuba will be receiving more than 170 air frequencies weekly, a figure subject to change due to active requests from various airlines.

According to Granma’s digital portal, up to this moment, there is air connectivity through regular airlines that have historically flown to Cuba, such as Air France, Iberia, Air Europa, as well as Air Canada, Viva Aerobus, Air Century, Aeroflot, among others.

Antonio de los Santos Fernández, vice-president of the Cuban Aviation Corporation, told Granma the work on the restructuring and improvement of the air terminals are linked to the increase of flights, and to guarantee, the sanitary order, both for clients and workers, and to achieve a better flow of passengers.

The executive specified that the country’s air terminals were never closed since they received a minimum number of people and humanitarian and cargo flights.

De los Santos Fernández added that in terminals 2 and 3 of José Martí International Airport, the Customs halls were enlarged on arrival, the green and red channel flows were separated to facilitate the transit, and the windows of Foreign Exchange (Cadeca) and baggage carts were increased.

In general, signaling and VIP lounges have been improved at airports throughout the country and have a free Internet connection for 30 minutes. A computer application will be tested so that passengers can complete the information currently requested in written form in digital format.

Taken from RHC

