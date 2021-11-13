Cuba will not allow the U.S. to attack its tranquility, says Diaz-Canel

Photo: Taken from RHC

Cuba will in no way allow the persistent aggression of the U.S. government against the country to alter the tranquility of the nation, President Miguel Díaz-Canel remarked.

On Twitter, the President also pointed out that Washington’s constant aggressions will not harm “citizen security and the social peace characteristic of our people.”

The head of state’s statements are about the new destabilizing attempts instigated and financed from the northern country as part of a hostile policy of more than 60 years against the Caribbean nation.

Earlier this week, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced the illegal nature of a march called for next Monday by those he described as internal agents recruited, financed, and organized by the U.S. government.

Likewise, he rejected Washington’s interference in the country’s internal affairs, as well as its support to those counterrevolutionary actions, at a time of national celebration after the control of the Covid-19 pandemic and the return to the new normality.

Rodriguez condemned the campaigns encouraged from abroad to subvert the socialist project, the misrepresentation of facts, the dissemination of fake news and hate messages, especially in social media networks, to generate the so-called social outburst.

“The U.S. policy against Cuba is destined to fail.f Wake up from that dream. It is not going to happen. It has not worked, it does not work and it will never work,” the head of the island’s diplomacy stressed.

lgl/Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

