Cuba deserves to celebrate for victories against Covid, US blockade

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said that his country really deserves to celebrate for victories reached in the confrontation with Covid-19 and blockade imposed by the United States.

This is a time of success, the Cuban president stressed at a radio and television presence.

He recalled that Cuba has faced and experienced a 2-year lockdown, restrictions and too hard situations.

¨It has been a long-distance race and resistance against the Covid-19 pandemic,¨ he said.

Cuba deserves a celebration, adjusted to the new normalcy, he pointed out.

mh/pll/oda/ool

lgl/Taken from PL

Impactos: 6