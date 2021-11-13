Cuba deserves to celebrate for victories against Covid, US blockade
Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel said that his country really deserves to celebrate for victories reached in the confrontation with Covid-19 and blockade imposed by the United States.
This is a time of success, the Cuban president stressed at a radio and television presence.
He recalled that Cuba has faced and experienced a 2-year lockdown, restrictions and too hard situations.
¨It has been a long-distance race and resistance against the Covid-19 pandemic,¨ he said.
Cuba deserves a celebration, adjusted to the new normalcy, he pointed out.
