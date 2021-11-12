Exhibition of international artists inaugurates 14th Havana Biennial

Photo: Taken from PL

Artists from 12 countries converge in the exhibition “Roads that do not lead to Rome. Coloniality, decolonization and contemporaneity,” which will inaugurate the 14th edition of the Havana Biennial in Cuba on Friday.

The largest contemporary arts event on the island proposes the collective exhibition of artists from Spain, Mexico, France, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Jordan, Argentina, South Africa, Brazil, Bolivia, the United Kingdom and Cuba.

The exhibition will be held at the Wifredo Lam Contemporary Art Center, while the Theater of the National Fine Arts Museum will host the theoretical event that will combine in-person and virtual lectures with representatives from all continents.

“Preamble” is the name of the first proposal that will run until December 5 with a program of activities focused on the role of art in times of crisis, the theme of decolonization as an act of liberation, ecology and sustainability.

A performance by Isabella Soupart’s dance company, musician Guy Vandromme, designer Jean-Paul Lespagnard and dancers from the Higher Institute of Art will be brought to the stage during these days.

Under the slogan “Future and Contemporaneity,” the Havana Biennial will complete its cycle with other experiences called “Havana of the Biennial” and “Return to the Future,” which will take place from December 6 to March 24 and from March 25 to April 30, respectively.

