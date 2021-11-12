Accountability will prove validity of Cuba’s political system

Esteban Lazo, president of the Cuban Parliament. Photo: Taken from PL

President of the Cuban Parliament, Esteban Lazo, ratified that the accountability of delegates of municipal assemblies to their electors will prove the validity of the island’s political system.

In a message published on the website of the National Assembly of People’s Power, Lazo said that this process will be an opportunity to collectively find the solution to many of the problems in the country’s communities.

In the same way, he stressed that in the Cuban political system people are sovereign and their power non-transferable, as he called to further improve and defend democracy.

In the text, the president of the Council of State also referred to the importance of people’s and local governments’ support to delegates’ management for the achievement of the aspirations of citizens.

“As we all live in urban or rural communities, and we live their realities, it is necessary to unite wills, knowledge and experiences there, regardless of age, work or social performance, I urge you to participate in the days that are beginning”, he wrote.

In addition, he recalled that the meetings for accountability occur in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and the intensification of attacks instigated and financed from the United States to overthrow the Revolution.

