New evidence shows false autonomy of alleged march in Cuba

The president of the cultural institution Casa de las Americas, Abel Prieto, affirmed that after recent evidence it is not possible to believe today in the autonomy of the promoters of the alleged “peaceful march” in Cuba.

Through his official Twitter account, the intellectual made reference to a television report, which last night presented new evidence on the lack of spontaneity and authenticity in the call launched weeks ago for next Monday and considered illegal by the island’s legal entities.

According to the material, the request for the activity responds to foreign interests for a regime change in the country and that strategy obeys the script of a soft coup d’état, which is being tried to be applied in Cuba following the parameters of an alleged non-violent struggle.

To march after them is to march after the US interests, Prieto stressed.

The audiovisual released in the star news program showed images of the visit to Havana, in 2017, of Ruth Diamint and Laura Tedesco, scholars of the Armed Forces of Latin American countries and professors of several courses to train political actors, among them, some of the managers of the march.

Between 2016 and 2020 both academics organized six meetings dedicated to the transformation of a country’s system, particularly in Cuba, and the role of the Armed Forces in that process, with special interest in civilians who can influence the military.

Yunior Garcia and Manuel Cuesta, architects of the call for a new attempt at social destabilization, were involved in some of these initiatives.

