Díaz-Canel extols Cuban accountability process

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel praised the beginning of the process of accountability of delegates to their voters in Cuba, the basis of the People’s Power system in the Caribbean island.

In his account on the social network Twitter the president urged to reach this moment “with greater democracy and popular participation”, after the confrontation with the Covid-19 prevented its realization in 2020 and it is resumed from today until next December 23.

The accountability of the delegates to those who elected him, an exercise supported in the Constitution of the Republic, constitutes the direct way in which citizens participate with their criteria and considerations in the solution of the problems of the community, highlighted this Wednesday the Granma newspaper, organ of the Communist Party of Cuba.

“It is an essential exercise of our democracy (…) that distinguishes the Cuban political system,” Carlos Rafael Fuentes, vice president of the Commission for Attention to Local Bodies of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP), told the newspaper.

A singularity of the current process is that a group of the 12,513 delegates existing in the country present their report for the first time, which required the preparation of these representatives prior to the stage, Fuentes pointed out.

