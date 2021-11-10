Progress in draft of new Family Code highlighted in Cuba

Photo: Taken from PL

President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, highlighted the progress of the preliminary draft of the Family Code, of which revision number 23 was presented after receiving more than 500 opinions in consultation with specialists.

The president said on Twitter regarding the process that “we are achieving a comprehensive and consensual text resembling Cuba more and more”.

Yesterday the head of state held a meeting with the drafting commission on regulations considered modern, advanced and adjusted to the current situation and perspectives of society.

The specialized consultations, carried out between September and October this year, made it possible for direct dialogue with institutions and organizations, and took into account the analyzes of lawyers, universities, as well as the opinions of the population received through email:families@minjus.gob.cu.

According to authorities and specialists, the new Code is an expression of equality, consistent with the Constitution of the Republic, complies with the fundamental principles of the Cuban legal system, is tempered with reality and protects all types of families without distinction.

The draft will be examined by the Council of Ministers before its analysis in the National Assembly of People’s Power, and once approved it will still move on to popular referendum.

pgh/lcr

lgl/Taken from PL

Impactos: 108