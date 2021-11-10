Cuban education present at UNESCO General Conference

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuba’s Minister of Education, Ena Elsa Velazquez, will attend the UNESCO General Conference to address issues related to the fight against Covid-19 and the resumption of onsite classes.

On Twitter, the minister explained the Cuban agenda and said the return to classrooms on Monday was possible due to the immunization of students with domestic vaccines.

In another tweet, Velazquez spoke about the holding of the high-level Education segment in the next two days as part of the conference that will be held until November 24 in Paris, France.

On Tuesday, the minister also met with Assistant Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) for education, Stefania Giannini.

“I reaffirmed Cuba’s commitment to keep on cooperating with UNESCO in this field. #SomosCuba #CubaEnLaUnesco,” Velazquez wrote on this social media.

For her part, Giannini took an interest in the measures implemented in Cuba to continue the school year and the training of teachers amid the pandemic.

