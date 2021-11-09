Cuban vaccines as booster of foreign ones

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuban researchers highlighted the positive results of the national anti-Covid-19 vaccines as booster of other formulations, on the occasion of the beginning of the administration of Soberana Plus to health personnel.

The evidence shows a favorable duration of Soberana Plus when evaluating the booster effect in those immunized with Abdala, as well as the booster of the Soberana 01 candidate for those injected with the American Pfizer, commented the director of Research of the Finlay Institute of Vaccines, Dagmar Garcia.

The coordinator of anti-Covid-19 vaccine candidate development projects at the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Miladys Limonta, highlighted the suitability of Abdala to stimulate the immune response as a booster dose.

The drug -the first to be created and produced in Latin America and the Caribbean- points to this capacity in convalescent individuals, subjects previously inoculated with other biologics, such as the Russian Sputnik and the Chinese Sinopharm, and in those to whom the complete Soberana 02 plus Plus scheme was applied five months earlier, as well as with Abdala itself, she argued.

There is scientific evidence that protection against resistant variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is greater as the antibody title increases, and booster doses ensure the selection of memory clones and a longer duration of the immune response, Limonta concluded.

By the end of this November, the national health authorities plan to start reinforcing the general population with Abdala.

The director of Science and Technological Innovation of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Ileana Morales, explained at a press conference on Monday that the current campaign is possible because the country designed a comprehensive strategy.

