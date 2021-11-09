Cuban Champions in World boxing to the Netherlands

Photo: Taken from PL

The Cuban boxing team, winner by countries in the World Boxing Championship just finished in Serbia, is present in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, where it will continue its journey through Europe.

As confirmed to the Cuban News Agency by team’s captain Julio César la Cruz, who announced they will carry out a training session there until November 16, when they will return to Havana.

La Cruz, who won his fifth world medal in 92 kilos, added that on November 14 they will face local boxers as well as others from a team from Ecuador visiting the European city.

The captain of the ‘Domadores’ (Tamers) became in Belgrade the second Cuban boxer with more world championship medals behind Félix Savón (six in the 91 kilos).

Olympic champion in Rio de Janeiro 2016 and Tokyo 2020, La Cruz celebrated in the Serbian capital along with also champion in Japan, Andy Cruz, winner in 63.5 kilos; and debutant Yoenlis Feliciano Hernández, winner in the 75 kilos division.

Cuba, with eight boxers out of 13, was crowned by nations after also adding two bronze medals by Osbel Caballero (57 kilos) and Henrich Ruiz (86).

The winning performance of coach Rolando Acebal’ s team lines up the last August’ s one in the Japanese summer event, when it achieved four golds and a bronze.

Such performance turns the ‘Tamers’ into a strong contender to win the ‘Best Team of the Year’ award of ‘Prensa Latina’ News Agency Sports Poll, whose 57th edition will be presented this Monday here.

