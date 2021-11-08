Santiago de Cuba declared a Creative City by Unesco

Photo: Taken from PL

Unesco announced the incorporation of 49 cities, among them the eastern city of Santiago de Cuba, to the Creative Cities Network, an initiative that recognizes the commitment to put culture at the heart of development.

The UN organization specialized in education, science and culture said its director general, Audrey Azoulay, also designated the cities for sharing knowledge and good practices.

Santiago de Cuba joined the list of 295 cities in 90 countries for its musical contribution, one of the categories recognized, along with crafts, design, cinema, gastronomy, literature and digital arts, among others.

Earlier, two Cuban localities joined the Network, the capital Havana (music) and the central province of Sancti Spiritus (handicrafts and popular arts).

“We have to develop a new urban model in each city, with its architects, planners, landscapers and citizens,” said Azoulay, who urged to strengthen cooperation with the cities promoted by the multilateral organization.

Unesco insisted on the importance of promoting innovative urban policies and solutions that put people and sustainability at the center of the development process.

Along with Santiago de Cuba, Latin American cities such as Recife and Campina Grande in Brazil, Pasto and Ibague in Colombia, Huancayo in Peru and Xalapa in Mexico joined the Creative Cities Network.

Other cities that received the designation include Abu Dhabi, Belfast, Bursa, Cannes, Doha, Gothenburg, Jakarta, Kermanshah, Kuching, Manises, Modena, Nakuru, Namur, Perth, Port Louis, St. Petersburg, Srinagar, Tallinn, Tbilisi, Thessaloniki and Weifang.

pgh/abo/wmr

lgl/Taken from PL

Impactos: 9