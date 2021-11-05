Piazzola to be evoked at the International Choir Festival in Cuba

Photo: Taken from PL

The evocation of the music of Argentine Astor Piazzola will be one of the most significant moments of the theoretical sessions of the International Choir Festival, which begins in Santiago de Cuba city.

Oscar Escalada, who has dedicated his life to study Argentina, will be in charge of the dissertation via Internet on Saturday, November 6, and will address some issues of Piazzola’s life, considered by many as the greatest popular musician of that country and one of the most remarkable in the world.

After his death in 1992, the legacy of the bandoneonist and composer has transcended as the creator of new tango for his innovative contributions that favored the enjoyment of listening to and appreciating it beyond dancing.

Another interesting workshop will be related to choral music in the cathedral of the city, the first in Cuba, in whose chapel Esteban Salas cradled those songs that made him the first Cuban musician.

The lecture will be given by Dr. Miriam Escudero, renowned researcher of those sound heritage treasures of the 18th and 19th centuries and founding director of the Esteban Salas Musical Heritage Office, belonging to the Office of the Historian of Havana.

The encounter’s closure will be On Sunday 7, in which Cuban-Canadian specialist Luis Ernesto Peña will present tools for choral composition in its general aspects.

At the beginning of the theoretical proposals was the meeting on the memories of the Festival 60 years after its foundation by Maestro Electo Silva, National Music Award winner, with the participation of Gonzalo Gonzalez, a cultural promoter closely linked to the event.

