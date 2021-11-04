More than 65 percent of Cuban population immunized against Covid-19

Photo: Taken from PL

Some 65.5 percent of the Cuban population (7,326,707) completed their Covid-19 vaccination program at the end of November 1, the Ministry of Public Health (MINSAP) reported.

This figure includes those who received three shots of the Abdala vaccine, from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB); two doses of Soberana 02 and one shot of Soberana Plus, both from the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV), in a population of around 11,180,000 people.

It also includes convalescents who received a single shot of Soberana Plus.

On its website, MINSAP reported that 9,963,447 people have received at least a dose; 8,956,486 people have received two shots; and 6,949,832 people have been administered three shots of domestic vaccines.

Some 25,869,765 doses have been administered in that period, so Cuba has become the first Latin American country to immunize 88 percent of its population, followed by Chile (86) and Uruguay (79), according to Our World In Data until November 2.

This website confirmed that 49.7 percent of world population has received at least a shot of a Covid-19 vaccine, and a total of 7.13 billion doses have been administered across the globe, at a pace of 27.81 million per day.

Only 3.9 percent of people in low-income countries have received at least a shot.

ef/aph/mem/nmr

lgl/Taken from PL

Impactos: 6