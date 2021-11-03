Cuba’s Tarea Vida arrives in Glasgow, climate summit venue (+Photos)

Photo: Taken from PL

Dozens of people attended the premiere of the documentary ‘Tarea Vida de Cuba, Combating Climate Change’, exhibited at the University of Glasgow paralellel to the Parties Conference (COP26).

Diplomatic sources told Prensa Latina that the premiere of the film directed by the Cuban filmmaker Daniesky Acosta, who lives in the United Kingdom, was attended by the Cuban Minister of Science, Technology and Environment (Citma), Elba Rosa Perez, who heads the Caribbean island’s delegation to the COP26 being held in that Scottish city.

Photo: Taken from PL

The work tells the story of the efforts made by the Cuban government to curb climate change, whose effects are already palpable through extreme events such as hurricanes, droughts and rising sea levels.

Photo: Taken from PL

The head of Citma thanked the screening of the documentary co-produced by the professor of the University of Glasgow and writer of several books on Cuba, Helen Yaffe, and affirmed that the plan drawn up by the Cuban State is based on the interaction with all the scientific institutions of the country and the popular participation.

The main objective of Tarea Vida is to preserve people, said Perez.

Commenting on the documentary, British academic Emily Morris, from the London University College, highlighted that the work shows that collaborating with the Caribbean island in the fight against climate change can be very fruitful for other countries.

pgh/abo/mem/nm

lgl/Taken from PL

Impactos: 34