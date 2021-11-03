Cuba reaffirms importance of transportation in return to normalcy

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuba’s Transportation Minister Eduardo Rodriguez reaffirmed the importance of the sector for the return to normal in the country, while national services are being reestablished.

In a press conference, the minister talked about how itineraries are gradually being resumed, since restrictions on mobility in localities were lifted on October 25 and interprovincial transportation began the day before.

In the next few days, according to the availability of aircrafts, national flights will return, while maritime transportation to and from the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud should begin on November 5, said Rodriguez.

From October 25 to 30, more than 90 thousand tickets were sold for national transportation, around 58 percent of them through digital means.

The minister highlighted the linkage of the state and private sector in support to the fight against Covid-19, both in the movement of medical personnel, patients, medicines, laboratory tests, medical oxygen, donations and other priorities, as part of these activities.

He also highlighted the work of the cargo transportation, which, in spite of the effects on fuel and spare parts, have not stopped.

