Cuba expects cruise ship arrivals starting in December

Cuba expects to resume the arrival of cruise ships as of December, informed the Minister of Transportation, Eduardo Rodríguez, in a press conference.

The minister added that, as part of the recovery of the sector and the gradual return to normality, the island is preparing for the arrival of more than 400 weekly flights as of November 15, when all air terminals will be open for the arrival of travelers.

Rodriguez highlighted the interest of the airlines to fly to the country and said that they have attended all the requests, including the U.S. airlines, which should reach 147 weekly arrivals.

Cuba gave its authorization for U.S. companies to reach other airports on the island, not only Havana, but as the minister recalled, Washington’s ban, established in 2019, for the entry of aircraft to terminals outside the capital is still prohibited.

The minister explained that the 10 airports in the country have been conditioned for a safe transit, while optimizing sanitary controls to make them agile, without neglecting the health of travelers.

He highlighted novelties such as the availability of Internet in all terminals, with 30 minutes free of charge, and pointed out that work is being done to digitalized the entry into the country.

As from November 15, the island will also allow the stay of recreational vessels in its territorial waters.

