Cuba shows evidence of US plan to stir internal destabilization

The Cuban government has made public evidence that the leader of the so-called Archipelago platform, Yunior Garcia Aguilera, is seeking a confrontation with the island’s security forces to generate insecurity and destabilization.

In a special program on national television, oncologist Carlos Leonardo Vazquez, till now a secret doble agent, denounced Garcia’s plans, with evidence that these actions are part and parcel of an international manual already applied in other countries.

Yunior is seeking confrontation with the military and the security forces,” said Vazquez, who for 25 years was agent Fernando of the State Security corps.

Vazquez explained that he participated in Spain with the aforementioned Garcia in a workshop on the role of the armed forces in a transition process, sponsored by the Saint Louis University.

Vazquez, who defined himself as Cuban, revolutionary and follower of Cuba’s National Hero Jose Marti and Fidel Castro, emphasized that he is making this public denunciation so that the people of Cuba do not allow themselves to be deceived by leaders created by manuals.

Garcia is one of the promoters of a march called for next November 15, which has been banned by the Havana government under Article 45 of the Constitution.

According to the denunciation, presented at “Las Razones de Cuba”, or Cuba’s Reasons TV program, the self-styled “March for Change” seeks to create a climate of ungovernability just on the day the country reopens its borders and life starts to go back to normal.

Vázquez said that in the workshop he attended together with García, expert Richard Youngs, from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, spoke about new forms of civic activism, which are translated “in the establishment of a fundamentalist and privatizing capitalism”.

“Yunior García Aguilera’s protagonism began at Saint Louis University, where he emotionally stated that upon his arrival in Cuba he was going to devote himself to the counterrevolution”, Vázquez revealed.

The doctor added that the intention is “to provoke chaos, social unrest, and also to provoke international organizations to impose sanctions that could provoke military intervention and seek the establishment of an alternative government”.

