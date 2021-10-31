Ivette Cepeda releases title track from “La Rosa de Jericó”

Ivette Cepeda/RHC

Cuban singer Ivette Cepeda will release La Rosa de Jericó –the title track from her latest album—on her YouTube channel and the Cuban Music Platform Sandunga.

Released under Bis Music label, the first two tracks from the álbum Fue tal vez, dedicated to late Cuban actress Broselianda Hernández and Me va la vida en ello, featuring the Spanish band Los Yakis, are already available on the same platforms

Written and arranged by Joel Domínguez, La Rosa de Jericó is a salsa tune about love and reconciliation.

The popular artist was among the first to give live, in-person concerts after a nearly two-year pause due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She delighted her followers with tracks from this latest album La Rosa de Jericó and others from her vast repertoire during a concert at Casa de la Música in the Havana neighborhood of Miramar.

Edited by Lena Valverde Jordi/RHC

