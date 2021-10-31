Braves to extend lead in U.S. baseball World Series

he Atlanta Braves defeated the Houston Astros two-zero to take a two- one lead in the best-of-seven games of the Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series./RHC

After splitting a game apiece at the start of the fight for the MLB title at Houston’s Minute Maid Park, the Braves managed to pull ahead at Atlanta’s Truist Park with this victory, which also put an end to a bad streak of five consecutive home losses in the fight for the top prize in U.S. baseball.

The most important aspect of the game was the impeccable work of the starter and winner Ian Anderson, who in five episodes allowed no hits, struck out four and gave out three free passes, and the relievers A.J. Minter and Luke Jackson, who kept the visitors’ bats silenced.

While the other two relievers, Tyler Matzer and Will Smith, allowed one hit each, the first of them -in the eighth inning- due to left fielder Eddie Rosario’s indecision, when he stopped the run after an insignificant fly ball to avoid tripping shortstop Dansby Swanson.

In the pitchers’ duel, Venezuelan Luis García, the starter and loser, pitched innings for the Astros, during which he was hit three times, scored once, gave away four bases on balls and left six opponents with his bat on his shoulder.

The Braves’ catcher Travis d’Arnaud put the game’s final blow by hitting a home run in the eighth inning.

The home side’s first was thanks to a pass to first baseman Rosario, a single by Freddie Freeman, a strikeout of Ozzie Albies and a leadoff double by Austin Riley.

The fourth game is scheduled for today at the same venue, Truist Park in Atlanta.

