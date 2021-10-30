Pope Francis received the president of the United States in audience

Pope Francis received President of the United States, Joseph Biden/PL

Pope Francis received President of the United States, Joseph Biden, in audience today, the Holy See reported.

The visiting president then met with the Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolín, who was accompanied by the Secretary for Relations with States, Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher

During the conversations, described as cordial by the press room, both parties spoke about the common commitment to the protection and care of the planet, the health situation and the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the refugee issue and assistance to migrants.

Reference was also made to the protection of human rights, including freedom of religion and conscience, the note expressed.

Finally, it pointed out, the talks made it possible to exchange opinions on current international issues, including the context of the next G20 summit in Rome, and on the promotion of world peace through political negotiation.

