Cuba modifies and eliminates some international sanitary measures

Illustrative image: Prensa Latina

Cuba modified and eliminated some current international health control measures, due to the decrease in positive cases for Covid-19 in the last 15 days, the Ministry of Public Health (Minsap) reported today.

On its website, the Minsap specified that the staggered suspension of the quarantine of travelers upon arrival in the country as of November 7, and the mandatory performance of the Reverse Transcriptase Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test-RT)

As new measures, a 72-hour quarantine will be established in the first seven days of the next month until a negative RT-PCR result is obtained, the presentation of a health passport or international certificate of vaccination against Covid of the immunogens approved by the regulatory agencies corresponding.

If they do not have this last document, the person is obliged to deliver a certification of negative examination for the disease carried out 72 hours before the trip, an exempt requirement for children under 12 years of any nationality who must not show avaccination either.

In case of not having any of the aforementioned documentation, the traveler will fulfill institutional isolation for 10 days and will assume the costs of transportation and accommodation, the note continues.

Visitors from the United States must present the health passport or vaccination certificate as a requirement to enter the Caribbean country, the latter will also be required by the airlines, or in their absence, a PCR-RT test. The authenticity of the documents will be verified by the authorities.

In correspondence with the epidemiological surveillance actions implemented upon arrival, samples will be taken at random for this test. In case of presenting symptoms of Covid-19 or another communicable disease, the suspect will be referred to a health center authorized for this purpose.

The permanent use of a mask will be required in national territory for all workers who interact directly with international or national tourists, as well as disinfectant solutions. Epidemiological surveillance in hotel facilities will be strengthened 24 hours a day with basic health equipment.

For foreign visitors and Cubans not residing in the country who stay in private homes, the State portfolio defined monitoring by health areas, mandatory presentation to health authorities and immediate notification in case of illness.

National travelers residing in Cuba must to the family doctor’s office or health area within a period of no more than 48 hours after arrival and, if not vaccinated, perform a SARS-CoV-2 antigen test on the seventh day of arrival. The rest of the sanitary control measures are maintained.

ef/mem / nmr/PL

Impactos: 29