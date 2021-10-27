Cuban music recording label to participate in music industry fair

Photo: Taken from PL

The EGREM (Music Recordings and Editions Company) will represent Cuba at the International Music Fair, a world-level showcase that promotes the industry, sources from the Cuban institution reported.



The event, which takes place in Portugal, gives access to the creations of a select group of artists that make up the EGREM’s music catalog, starting tomorrow until October 31st.

Cuba’s stand will exhibit projects and works chosen for their stylistic diversity, ability to bring together different audiences and representative character of the most popular on the national scene, from the traditional to the so-called world music.

Something that stands is the participation of Yarima Blanco, Cimafunk and Eme Alfonso, who will have spaces for exchange and sample of their talents, while they will strengthen collaborative alliances with UNESCO and its Transculture project, which unites the Caribbean and Europe.

The Cubans will participate in all the creative spaces the contest, presentations, conferences and concerts make possible in parallel to more than 700 exhibiting companies that will show the best of the music industry in their respective countries.

The Womex has carried out a vast journey in important cities in Europe since 1994.

