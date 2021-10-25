Nearly 100 percent of population vaccinated with first dose

Photo: Taken from PL

About 99.9 percent of Cubans (9,780,864 people) have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, Cuba’s Public Health Ministry (MINSAP) reported.



This figure accounts for 87.4 percent of all Cuban inhabitants (just over 11,180,000) who have initially received the Soberana 02, Soberana Plus, or Abdala vaccines.

MINSAP, on the other hand, said that 6,939,289 Cubans have completed their immunization scheme, in other words, they have received all three doses planned. Convalescents are also included, as they received a single shot of the Soberana Plus vaccine candidate.

Those numbers account for 70.9 percent of people vaccinated; that is, those with no health problems and with all possibilities to receive the national products.

According to MINSAP’s latest report, as many as 8,742,766 (78.2 percent) have received two doses of Cuban-made vaccines, and 6,658,907 (59.5 percent) have received all three doses.

Cuba has applied a total of 25,182,537 doses of these three vaccines.

Taking this statistic in mind, Cuba ranks first in Latin America in anti-Covid-19 immunization, followed by Chile and Uruguay.

