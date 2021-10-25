Communist Party of Cuba assesses progress of development policies

Foto: Estudios Revolución

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) analyzed fundamental issues in the life of the organization and the progress of policies for the national development.



Gathered at Havana’s International Conference Center, the PCC members opened the debate on the improvement of the Party’s work, the permanent exchange with the people on the processes of the economy, and the implementation of measures for the socialist state enterprise and other sectors.

On Saturday, PCC First Secretary Miguel Diaz-Canel emphasized the need to accentuate the exemplarity of the militancy and strengthen the unity with the citizens in the face of attempts to subvert the order in the Caribbean country.

President Diaz-Canel stated the priority given to the care of vulnerable people and defended the systematization of the dialogue between the top leadership of the island and several sectors of society.

Roberto Morales Ojeda, Secretary of Organization and Cadre Policy, presented the central report of the meeting, which gathers references on the development of the economy and the implementation of the agreements of the 8th PCC Congress, held on April 16-19.

The participants in the forum approved such document and the amendments of the PCC Statutes, which ratify the fundamental principles of the Party as the superior leading political force in society and the State.

ef/iff/jcm/cgc/gdc

lgl/Taken from PL

Impactos: 32