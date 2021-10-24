Cuban Communist Party calls for greater unity in the face of subversion

Photo: Estudios Revolución

The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), Miguel Díaz-Canel, emphasized Saturday the need to accentuate the moral nature of the militancy and strengthen unity with the people in the face of subversion attempts.

At the Second Plenary Session of the Central Committee of the PCC, he advocated transforming grassroots organizations and structures at all levels. He stressed that the majority on the island defends its Revolution, which was reflected in the responses to the events of last July.

In this sense, he recalled how the country regained the calm in a few hours, maintained in all these weeks and months, despite the constant provocations and calls from abroad for demonstrations to create incidents and situations that alter stability.

He pointed out that Cuba is the target of a non-conventional war and described as intense the political-ideological work deployed to confront such aggressions.

The President of the Republic also spoke about the importance of defending the way of doing government, exercising the people’s power, ‘which is where the concept of our sovereignty rests,’ he said.

He pointed out the urgency of always being accountable to the people and the structures that represent them and defended the improvement of the working relationship between the Party and the higher organs of the State.

Díaz-Canel said that the PCC should focus on the political assurance of the main processes: ideological, economic, and social so that the rest of the organizations can carry out the programs, tasks, and projections of the Revolution.

Everything that is clear at the national level in terms of ways of exercising government must be successfully transferred to the provincial and municipal levels, he said, according to the local newspaper Granma.

The head of state stressed the priority given to the care of people in vulnerable conditions and defended the systematization of the dialogue between the country’s highest leadership and various sectors of society.

The II Plenum, which will be in session this Sunday at the Convention Center in Havana, evaluated the implementation of the agreements derived from the 8th Congress of the PCC, held between April 16 and 19 last.

The Secretary of Organization and Cadre Policy, Roberto Morales Ojeda, presented the central report, which gathers references on the development of the economy.

The party forum approved the program for the transformation of the political-ideological work, with theoretical and methodological tools to respond to the challenges of Cuban society and forge an emancipating culture against all forms of prejudice and discrimination in favor of national unity.

Those present also agreed to the general strategy for the cadre policy for the period 2021-2026.

lgl/ Taken from RHC

