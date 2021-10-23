President Diaz-Canel talks on improvements in Cuban neighborhoods

Photos: Taken from PL

President Miguel Diaz-Canel met with the secretaries of the Communist Party of Cuba in all 15 provinces and Isla de la Juventud special municipality to discuss the transformations taking place in vulnerable neighborhoods in Havana.



According to the Presidency’s Twitter account, the meeting was held in La Timba community, in Plaza de la Revolucion municipality, which has benefited from the government’s program to improve living conditions, the quality of services and people’s care.

Havana Governor Reinaldo Garcia said that more than 32,000 actions have been implemented over the last eight weeks, including 6,611 construction works and 26,143 in social works.

Those actions seek the economic and social development, as well as achieving a more beautiful, hygienic and organized city.

The care of mothers with more than three children, senior citizens and children, offers for the continuity of studies or employment, with emphasis on young people, and facilities for families to get resources, are among the actions. Garcia said at a press briefing that the transformations in 65 Havana neighborhoods combine people’s participation to solve the problems and respond to citizens’ proposals.

The program for the improvements of the communities is a priority task by Cuba’s top leadership.

President Diaz-Canel has repeatedly advocated for sustainable changes in time and insisted that these experiences could be extended to other neighborhoods nationwide.

jg/iff/acl/cgc

lgl: Taken from PL

Impactos: 25