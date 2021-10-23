Cuban women reaffirm unwavering support for Revolution

Photo: Taken from PL

The Cuban Women’s Federation (FMC) ratified its unwavering support for the Revolution, as well as for its free and sovereign project, in the face of destabilizing attempts promoted from abroad.



‘We will never accept that they disturb the calm of our streets, our children’s safety, our hardworking people’s happiness,’ according to a declaration from the FMC National Secretariat.

The statement condemns annexationist actions and the intentions by a demonstration convened for November and orchestrated from abroad through domestic political elements.

The communiqué denounced the harassment of Cuba’s revolutionary process over six decades by the government of the United States, and reiterated that ‘the streets, squares and avenues will never be the places where the Empire’s puppets will stage their false patriotism.’

‘Cuba is firmly fighting provocations like this,’ the FMC stressed, and said that women defend the socialist project from all walks of life.

We are ‘proud of the past, confident about the present and optimist about the future that we build day by day.’

Recently, authorities in several municipalities described the request for the demonstration initially slated for November 20 as an illegitimate and double-standard provocation, and refused to authorize it.

In letters published on the websites of this organization, they stressed that they do not recognize the legitimacy of the reasons of this initiative and reiterated that its organizers have relations with institutions and agencies funded by the United States, with the express intention of changing Cuba’s political system.

