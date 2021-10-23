2nd PCC Plenary Session opens on Saturday

Photo: Estudios Revolución

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) will hold its 2nd Plenary Session on Saturday and Sunday, in order to assess the implementation of 8th Congress’ agreements and other issues.



Gathered at Havana’s International Conference Center (HICC), the PCC members will seek avenues to strengthen the role of the political organization, for which each member’s integrity is too pivotal, Granma newspaper reported.

In this regard, Granma recalled what Army General Raul Castro said at the 8th Congress, ‘The moral authority of the single party (PCC) that guarantees and represents the unity of the nation derives precisely from an exemplary course of duty.’

PCC First Secretary Miguel Diaz-Canel remarked that in spite of threats (the US blockade, the Covid-19 pandemic, subversion), unity is the main force.

The PCC’s stock-taking process will begin in November to check the internal work, the party’s direct relation with people and its role in Cuba’s economic development.

