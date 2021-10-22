President Diaz-Canel congratulates Cuba’s youth newspaper

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel congratulated the workers of the Juventud Rebelde newspaper on its 56th anniversary, and urged them to keep the freshness, boldness and emotion of their texts.



‘May the soul of the newspaper remain young and rebellious as the historic leader Fidel Castro asked them to do when he founded it,‘ the president wrote on his official Twitter account.

On October 21, 1965, Fidel Castro announced the birth of this publication, which was preceded by Revista Mella and Diario de la Tarde, with the purpose of gathering and continuing the combative and exemplary traditions of Cuba’s youth press.

The first issue circulated on October 22, 1965, with 16 tabloid-sized pages in three colors: red, blue and black.

