More than a million children in Cuba with two anti-Covid-19 doses (+Tuits)
The Cuban Finlay Vaccine Institute reported on its twitter account that more than one million Cuban children, from 2 to 18 years old, have received two doses of Soberana02, showing its high level of safety.
Granma newspaper reported Thursday that the Phase II clinical trial project Soberana Plus Pediatrics, for Covid-19 convalescents, finished in the Cuban province of Cienfuegos, located about 245 kilometers southeast of Havana.
The process was carried out at the Paquito Gonzalez Cueto pediatric hospital, where 240 children and adolescents between 2 and 18 years of age were vaccinated.
The health authorities of this southern province explained that the population was well disposed to the process and all those immunized were followed up, as indicated.
They emphasized that no important or serious adverse reactions occurred.
‘The adverse events were as expected, especially at the vaccination site, pain that does not limit the child’s activity and sometimes a slight increase in volume, as can happen with any type of vaccine,’ the newspaper said.
Cienfuegos has experience in previous vaccination projects, for example, in Pneumococcus and Soberana Centro, Granma recalled.
The project, designed by the Finlay Vaccine Institute, was also carried out at the Juan Manuel Márquez Hospital in Havana.
pgh/etc/mgt/joe/gdc
lgl/Taken from PL
