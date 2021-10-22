Havana University honors outstanding professors (+Photos)

Photo: Taken from PL

The University of Havana (UH) honored a group of its professors with the status of Professors of Merit, with special mention for the researcher of the Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences (Flasco) Luisa Basilia Iñiguez.



The Aula Magna of the almost three-hundred-year-old university also honored 17 professors with the Frank Pais order, first and second degree awarded by the Council of State, for their altruistic work in the teaching-educational process within the framework of Covid-19.

This was the opinion of the rector of the HU, Miriam Nicado, when she emphasized the impact of the performance of these teachers, who looked for alternatives so as not to stop the professional training of both undergraduate and graduate students in the health situation. You poured all your energies into guaranteeing the pedagogical processes in the midst of the pandemic and fostered the students’ growth, said Nicado.

She praised the methodological advice to give continuity to the professional training, the teaching of subjects, the tutoring through digital platforms, as well as the research and innovation to solve problems demanded by the country.

In contact with Prensa Latina, researcher Luisa Basilia Iñiguez commented that Flasco of the HU is an institution open to professors, researchers and social leaders who want to contribute to the welfare of the Latin American people.

The Latin American Faculty of Social Sciences is an intergovernmental organization of regional and autonomous character, created in 1957 and made up of 14 Latin American and Caribbean countries.

Its purpose is to promote teaching and research in the field of social sciences.

