President Díaz-Canel said Cuba will open to the world

Cuba will open to the world while continuing to fight Covid-19, president Miguel Díaz-Canel said.



The president acknowledged on twitter that contagion with the pandemic continues to decline on the island, but added that ‘we have not yet won the battle’.

His message comes as the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus is in steep decline in the Caribbean country, which is why a gradual reopening of services and economic and social activities began.

The island will open up to the world, classes will begin, and by the end of the year we will receive thousands of Cubans living abroad. Challenges we will only overcome with extreme care, the head of state subscribed.

Yesterday, Minister of Tourism, Juan Carlos García, announced the reopening of the leisure industry from November 15, while the number of airlines that return or debut in Cuba increases.

From before, on November 7, arriving travelers will no longer have to keep a health quarantine.

