Havana city revives its cultural and economic life

Cinemas, theaters and other centers will reopen their doors with a capacity of between 30 and 50 percent, as part of the cultural, economic and social revival that Havana city is experiencing today.

According to Havana’s Governor Reinaldo Garcia Zapata, at a press briefing, bookstores, libraries, museums and galleries will resume their services to the population at regular hours, in strict compliance with sanitary measures to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Likewise, the points for the sale of cultural goods, in addition to the rehearsals of theater, musical and dance groups in preparation for the presentations, are back to work in a staggered manner as of October 20.

Garcia Zapata referred there is a protocol for the provision of services, restaurants and the Coppelia ice cream parlor are by reservation, and there will be activities in cabarets and social circles.

In addition to resuming the nightlife, the city is the scene of the process of creation of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), which total 162 nationwide.

The governor specified that 87 of the aforementioned MSMEs are in the capital, which represents 54 percent of all those approved by the Ministry of Economy and Planning.

He recalled that of those, four are state-owned and 83 are private, and cover areas such as the production and marketing of food, construction materials, computer services, repair, maintenance, equipment rental and others.

Havana has a tendency to control Covid-19 due to the advance of vaccination against the disease, and authorities reported today 94 Covid-19 cases of the 1,550 across Cuba.

