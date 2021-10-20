Culture as a freedom tool

Photo: Taken from PL

This October 20th, on the celebration of National Culture Day, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel recalled the value of artistic and literary creation as a tool for liberation and as an essential part of the Revolution.



From the social network Twitter, the president recalled the words pronounced by the historic leader of the island, Fidel Castro when he addressed the creative vanguard of the Caribbean country 60 years ago, with the speech Words to intellectuals.

In that sense Díaz-Canel pointed out ‘The first thing that must be saved is Culture’. ‘Save it from the colonizing avalanche, from spiritual impoverishment and from everything that damages the critical capacity and liberating thought that have always distinguished the #CubanCulture.’

He also ratified the capacity of culture to build bridges of solidarity with other nations such as Mexico, which currently hosts the Cervantino Festival with Cuba as guest of honor, while the North American nation will be the distinguished guest of Havana’s literary event in 2022.

‘It will be an honor for #Cuba to open the doors of its International Book Fair to our beloved #Mexico, a nation with which we are bound by culture, history and friendship to the fullest. Welcome to La Cabaña!’ the president said.

Every October 20, the people of the Island remember the first time (1868) that the Anthem of Bayamo was sung, written by Pedro Figueredo at the beginning of the struggles for independence against Spain.

This time the day also commemorates the 120th anniversary of the José Martí National Library of Cuba, the bicentennial of the birth of Francisco Vicente Aguilera and a century since the birth of the poet and essayist Cintio Vitier.

ef/etc/mem/lbl

lgl/ Taken from PL

Impactos: 18