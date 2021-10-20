Cuba celebrates World Ballet Day from on-line stage

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuban Maître de ballet Ana Leyte will give a master class presented by director of the Cuban National Ballet, Viengsay Valdés, in greetings to World Ballet Day, celebrated from on-line stage.



In a press release, the respectable company confirmed the broadcast through its digital platforms and highlighted the participation of leading figures Anette Delgado, Dani Hernández, Grettel Morejón, Chanell Cabrera, Claudia García and Adrián Sánchez.

The initiative features the publication of pieces of some of its most relevant stagings, regarding the call involving notable ensembles of the world such as the Royal Ballet, the Bolshoi Ballet and the Australian Ballet, promoters of the celebration.

Internationally, the commemoration brings together more than 50 renowned companies,starring performances on-line from the six continents and promoting the biggest dance challenge to date with motto ‘Jump for Joy’.

World Ballet Day has been celebrated since 2014 with the collaboration of world’s leading ballet casts, which offer live presentations and classes, talks and interviews behind the scenes for lovers of this art.

