Resumption of school year in Cuba goes as planned

The gradual resumption of the school year in Cuba includes the incorporation of students from provinces where vaccination against Covid-19 is making progress.



On Monday, senior year students from the provinces of Pinar del Rio (west), Sancti Spiritus and the municipality of Santa Cruz del Sur, in Camagüey (center), returned to classes.

More than 84,000 students have returned to classes, particularly those in senior high school, third and fourth years of schools for teacher’s training and those in the third year of technical-professional education.

It is a gradual process that is accompanied by health measures and it moves forward at the same rate as the immunization program of the three groups of pediatric population from two to 18 years of age.

