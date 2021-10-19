AHS to award outstanding Cuban artists

Photo: Taken from PL

Seven outstanding exponents of Cuban culture will receive on Monday the Maestro de Juventudes Award by the Hermanos Saiz Association (AHS), immersed in the celebrations for its 35th anniversary.



The recognition, which will take place at the National Library of Cuba, will honor writer and National Film Award winner Senel Paz, theater researcher Vivian Martinez and choreographer and dancer Miguel Iglesias.

Cultural critic Manuel Lopez, the director of the Guerrilla de teatreros community social and cultural project in Granma province Rene Reyes, historian Luis A. Figueroa and musician Bobby Carcasses, complete the list.

According to AHS vice president Yasel Toledo, the list of proposals from the country’s all provinces to receive this recognition grows every year, and the complexity to select a limited number increases because many deserve it.

During the event, the new members and honorary members of the Association will be inducted, the AHS’s scholarships and prizes, the 35th anniversary seal will be granted, books will be launched and videos will be screened.

The Association’s celebrations coincide with the activities on the island on occasion of Cuban Culture Day, on October 20, a date that marks a tour of the creators by hospitals to give music, literature and soothe the souls of the sick and the persons accompanying them.

