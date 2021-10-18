Cuba’s President thanks donation from Saint Vincent and the Grenadine

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel thanked the donation of food from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which arrived in his country amid the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. ‘Our thanks to our Caribbean sister nations,’ the head of State tweeted.

On Friday, the Ambassador of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Ellsworth John described as a ‘humanitarian gesture’ the aid provided to Cuba, at a time when the US economic, commercial and financial blockade has been tightened despite Covid-19.

Grisel Avila, Cuban deputy minister of Domestic Trade, expressed her gratitude for the cargo of 15 containers, 10 of which cover corn flour and rice, which were shipped in September by sea.

Avila pointed out that the donation is already in the warehouses of Territorial Mayorista Habana Vieja 1 company, to directly benefit the Cuban population.

She also pointed out that the solidarity aid will serve to support the pandemic prevention and control plan and will help to counteract the negative effect of Washington’s blockade.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and its people in the long years of bilateral relations have supported the development and welfare of the Cuban people, she assured.

Recently, a cargo of medical supplies sent by Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines also arrived in Havana to aid in the fight against the pandemic.

Likewise, during the latest few weeks, donations arrived in Cuba from Russia, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Bolivia, Argentina and other nations with food, supplies and medicines.

