New musical tribute to Chucho Valdés

Photo: Taken from Prensa Latina

The Cuban Recording and Music Publishing Enterprise (Egrem) releases today the song Selva, from the phonogram Los Herederos. Homage to Chucho Valdés, which presents the interpretations of the remarkable musician Orlando ‘Maraca’ Valle.

According to Maracas himself, Selva is inspired by a song that Chucho wrote for an event they were attending, a jazz festival in Lima, Peru where Dave Valentin the great Puerto Rican-American flautist from the Bronx in New York who already passed away, was also attending. He named the song ‘My Funny Valentin’.

Among the artists who joined the musical tribute are Harold López-Nussa on piano, Juan Carlos Rojas on drums, Lázaro Rivero on bass and electric guitar and Emilio Hernández Martini, Yasek Manzano and Roberto García López on trumpet.

Completing the all-star group are the renowned César López and Alfred Thompson on saxophone while Yaroldi Abreu plays the tumbadoras, bells and abakúa drums accompanied on timbales by Adel González.

According to Cuba’s oldest record label, the song is characterized by its rhythmic strength and the fusion of cultures of Afro origin, which developed in our country with an emphasis on jazz, confirms the press release .

Los Herederos pays tribute to the great legacy of Chucho Valdés on his 80th birthday and to the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Irakere group, to be celebrated in 2023.

Taken from Prensa Latina





