Cuban president assesses ​​transformations in Havana’s community

Photo: Taken from Prensa Latina

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Friday visited the Havana neighborhood of ‘La Corbata’, where he confirmed the progress of socioeconomic transformations coordinated by the Ministry of Tourism, the Presidency confirmed on its Twitter account. Recently the head of State referred to the transformation in vulnerable territories of the country where houses, schools and other structures with high sociocultural impact are being built.

‘In dozens of disadvantaged communities there is intense work. Houses, streets, parks, doctors’ offices, schools, even faces change for the better. Structures and souls are repaired,’ President Diaz-Canel tweeted.

He added that territorial authorities ‘are becoming more dynamic and socialist companies are taking up the inevitable social responsibility that must characterize them in our development model.’

The president called for the systematization of transformations in 62 communities thata are considered vulnerable in Havana and to strengthen the work to improve the quality of life of the population.

amss/Taken from Prensa Latina

Impactos: 13