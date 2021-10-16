Minister of Economy highlights Cuba’s priorities

Photo: Taken from Prensa Latina

Cuban Minister of Economy Alejandro Gil said that the country’s priorities are the fight against inflation, the sustainability of the national energy system and the assistance to vulnerable groups.

Gil, who is also deputy prime minister, said the government prioritizes the most important economic sectors to tackle current problems.

The minister said that although it is true that the country’s economy is facing a serious and unusual situation, with a serious impact on the people, it has already entered a phase of gradual recovery.

It is about reactivating economic activity along with an effective control of Covid-19, he said.

He recalled that the impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States, as well as the economic stagnation due to the plummeting of tourism, because of the pandemic, brought about a complex financial scenario.

For example, he referred to a 10.9-percent contraction of GDP in 2020, although he spoke about the existence of many reserves which have to be named.

He insisted that the country will recover from such an unusual economic situation in a few weeks or months.

amss/Taken from Prensa Latina

Impactos: 18