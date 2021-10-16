Cuban music video ‘Oborozuki’ wins at Bolton International Film Festival (+Video)

Photo: Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

The audiovisual “Oborozuki” by Cuban video maker Joseph Ros won the Best Music Video prize of the Bolton International Film Festival in the United Kingdom.

The audiovisual is the result of a collaboration between the Cuban group Rumberos de Cuba and Japanese artist Yuko Fong. Fong posted a message on Facebook, thanking Ros and all those involved in the project.

The music video competed in two categories ‘Best dance’ and ‘Best music video.’

Other Cuban artists congratulating Ros on social networks include Joaquin Betancourt, Rodney Barreto, David Cruz, Rudy Mora, Israel Rojas, Yeandro Tamayo, Lester Hamlet, Alain Pérez, Alexis Díaz Pimienta.

The jury said the music video is a perfect mix of traditional and contemporary culture, combining colors, costumes, dances and sounds.

Edited by Lena Valverde Jordi

amss/Taken from Radio Habana Cuba

Impactos: 9