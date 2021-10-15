Cuban Gaviota Group ready for tourist reopening

Photo: Taken from PL

President of Cuban Gaviota Group of tourism, Carlos M. Latuff, highlighted the corporation is ready to face the reopening of the country’s travel industry.



Through a message on Gaviota’s website, Latuff said they hold an experience of more than 30 years (1989) in the field of hospitality and professional offer, which will allow them to apply it to services from November 15th.

He indicated that he is certain the reopening will ensure health security from the staff of the company, one of Cuba’s most important.

Gaviota will reopen 11 hotels in Havana, six in Varadero (west), 11 in Villa Clara keys, six in Jardines del Rey archipelago (center), and five in Holguín (east), in addition to facilities that operate in Topes de Collantes (center), Santiago de Cuba and Baracoa (east).

This way, they reactivate round trips around the country, excursions and tours, and the rental of cars and motorcycles, all within hygienic sanitary protocols designed to provide best guarantees of health.

It is about the continuity of reactivation efforts deployed throughout these months, with the support of the ‘Seguros con Gaviota’ (Safe with Gaviota) campaign, through the institutional website and the Gaviota Actual Blog.

These efforts go hand in hand with the development of a comprehensive vaccination process against Covid 19 with Cuban Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus immunizers.

Taken from PL

