Cuban circus resumes shows with anti-Covid-19 protocols

The National Circus of Cuba confirmed the restart of shows starring the Havana Company, featuring its name-giving show, under strict anti-Covid-19 protocols at the usual seat under Trompoloco Tent.



With more than 25 years of being founded, the circus troupe will give the public of the capital a feature presentation that responds to the urban concept, with different acrobatic acts for more than 90 minutes.

The imaginary story that will take place in a city street brings talents of the swing, fixed bars, contortions, and all accompanied by the company’s dance corps.

According to the press release issued by the National Circus, the artistic direction of founder Germán Muñoz stands out while the script and staging were conceived by Yorlani Mendoza and choreographies will be designed by Franco Noda (guest), Dioquiochi Fernández and Juan Carlos Castaño.

According to the institution, the functions will be, temporarily, every Saturday and Sunday when measures will be activated such as temperature taking at the entrance and visitors must wear masks on a mandatory basis while respecting physical distancing.

