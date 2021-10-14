President Díaz-Canel highlights epidemiological control in Cuba

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel highlighted the progress of vaccination against Covid-19 on the island, the decrease in positive cases and the country’s arrangements for the reopening of borders.



Through his Twitter account, the president mentioned the downward trend in the number of infected and deaths due to the epidemiological control of the pandemic.

‘The numbers of infected and deceased continue to fall, vaccination is going at a good pace, tourism is preparing for the opening of borders, neighborhoods shake inertia. We stand up for #Cuba, who is against it?’ he wrote on the social network.

Recently, the Cuban Public Health Minister, José Ángel Portal, announced that this Tuesday the number of active cases affected by the virus decreased by 10 percent compared to the previous day (15,284, according to the latest report).

