Cuba presents products of excellence at tourist fair in Italy (+ Photo)

Cuba takes part as a destination of excellence in the 58th edition of International Tourism Fair TTG Travel Experience, inaugurated today in Italian city of Rimini.



The Caribbean Island is represented in the three-day exhibit by Raúl González, general supervisor on the island for Italian travel agency Milestone, which operates through a contract with Cuban agency Ecotur, as well as with receptive agencies and tour operators in this European country.

Speaking to Prensa Latina, González recalled the traditional presence of Cuba in this event, with a special significance on this occasion for being, he said, the first on-site fair of this importance after the situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

For Cuba, he specified, it is an opportunity to continue the work of exploration and promotion in the search for business opportunities in the tourism sector in a market as important as Italy.

In that sense, he explained that in his case, he represents Milestone, an Italian tour operator based in the city of Turin, closely linked to the Caribbean nation for some years, as part of a structure that also includes commercial, cooperation and solidarity activities.

González stressed that Milestone is carrying out extensive work to try to contribute to the revitalization of the Italian market in the coming years, with the specific objective of always doing something new to maintain the interest for the Cuban destination.

As for Economic Counselor of the Cuban embassy in Italy, Emma Liens, she expressed satisfaction with how well the island’s tourist offer was received, seen through the number of visitors to the stand, and stated that ‘we have been able to verify that the interest in Cuba as a tourist destination is kept’.

