Permission to march considered illegal and provocative denied in Cuba

The municipal government of La Habana Vieja (Old Havana), in this capital, denied permission to a march whose promoters were associated with subversive organizations and whose purposes were considered a provocation lacking legality.



Governor of the Administration Council of that Havana municipality, Alexis Acosta, replied to a request to hold a counterrevolutionary demonstration march initially called for November 20.

Legitimacy is not recognized in the reasons given for the march. The promoters and their public projections, as well as their links with subversive organizations or agencies financed by the US government, have the clear intention of promoting a change in the Cuban political system, the mayor wrote.

He underlines that article 56 of the Constitution establishes among the requirements for the exercise of the right to demonstrate the legality and ‘respect for public order and compliance with the regulations established by law’.

‘This reaffirms that the announced march, whose organizational scheme is conceived simultaneously for other territories of the country, is a provocation as part of the ‘regime change’ strategy for Cuba, tested in other countries’.

He adds that as soon as it was announced, the march got public support from US legislators, political operators and the media that encourage actions against the Cuban people, try to destabilize the country and urge military intervention.

Article 45 of the Cuban Magna Carta states that ‘the exercise of people’s rights is only limited by the rights of others, the general wellbeing, respect for public order, the Constitution and the laws’, the document of the municipal government of Old Havana declares.

The Constitution itself, it notes, in Article Four, defines that the socialist system is irrevocable, ‘for which all actions taken against it is unlawful’.

Mayor Alexis Acosta emphasizes that the current constitution was widely debated and approved in a referendum by 86.85 percent of voters.

As it turns out, he subscribed, it was an overwhelming majority that freely and sovereignly chose the socialist system, its irrevocable character and the right to fight by all means against anyone who tries to overthrow the established political, social and economic order.

He concludes: it is obvious that, although a constitutional right is invoked, it cannot be exercised against the other rights, guarantees and essential postulates of the Constitution itself, which determines the illegal nature of the march.

