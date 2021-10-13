Cuba to further increase production of vaccines against Covid-19

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuba will further increase production of its own vaccines against Covid-19 to guarantee the necessary booster doses for recoveries and other targets, Eduardo Martinez, director of BioCubaFarma explained.



After completing the production for its inhabitants, the Cuban biopharmaceutical industry is working to increase production of those drugs, and will incorporate other production plants, such as the one located in the Mariel Special Development Zone, west of Havana.

In addition, those vaccines against Covid-19 can be applied to Cubans who are abroad and wish to be injected with them, and to export them, he explained.

Any of the three vaccines authorized for emergency use, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus from the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV), as well as Abdala, from the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, will be available.

With supplies to Vietnam, Venezuela and Nicaragua, all vaccines committed to those nations are in production for the rest of the year and new deals will follow.

There is interest in vaccines for the pediatric population, as well as bringing it to low-income countries, he added.

As for Iran, Martinez highlighted that Iranian authorities lately released the excellent results there of the 3rd phase trial of the Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus vaccines.

