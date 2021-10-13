Cuba advocates in UNESCO for a world of social justice

Photo: Taken from PL

Cuba defended at the UNESCO Executive Council the building of a post-Covid-19 world dominated by social justice and equality of rights among human beings, an increasingly distant scenario.



The Cuban ambassador to UNESCO, Yahima Esquivel, called for speaking of a normal betting on a future that is different to the foreseeable one, a world defined by more unjust and unsafe societies.

According to the diplomat, the international community should make come true the ‘better world’ that humanity needs.

Cuba will remain deeply committed to UNESCO and the values it stands for, trusts in the leadership of the Director General Audrey Azoulay to strengthen it and make it more relevant, and along with its Member States it will continue enriching ties to reach the goals of a fairer and less unequal world, Esquivel said.

The Cuban representative said at the Executive Council that the Covid-19 pandemic made evident the nature of the unjust international order, a result of the ruling neoliberal model, ‘which in complicity with its financial partners and large media outlets is now trying to make us pay for the systemic and structural crisis.’

Esquivel stressed that the defense of human life has become an ethical imperative, as well as the urgency of achieving at global scale that sciences have a management model focused on collaboration, accessibility and exchange of information and data in benefit of the entire society.

UNESCO and its programs can make key contributions by way of contributing to the development of capabilities and infrastructure, and providing for a larger social participation in sciences.

pgh/llp/mem/wmr

lgl/Taken from PL

Impactos: 11